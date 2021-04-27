Celebrate 'World Music Day' Monday, June 21st

Part curated music discovery platform and part artist-friendly incubator, AMAZING RADIO USA, will celebrate WORLD MUSIC DAY, MONDAY, JUNE 21st, and will spend the day sharing songs created by artists from over 100 countries around the globe. Throughout the day, listeners will hear playlists packed with artists from AMAZING RADIO’s incredible indie-spirited roster, compiled and played by AMAZING’s DJs MIKE SAVAGE, CHARLIE ASHCROFT, and DOMINICK MARTINEZ. DJ shows will begin at 3p (ET)/Noon (PT).

A statement by AMAZING RADIO has encouraged listeners to “Hear music of all genres, and learn about what could be your next favorite act!”

Director/Talent & Programming, MIKE SAVAGE said, “The talent that's been uploading music to the AMAZING RADIO website is incredible. We're really excited to put a spotlight on so many great new artists from so many different parts of the world. Metal from SERBIA, pop from ISRAEL, indie-garage-rock from ITALY, we've even found a BRITISH artist of ASIAN descent, living in SPAIN and working with a COLOMBIAN producer—how's that for an international act! This will be a really great day of music discovery, and reinforces our mantra: AMAZING RADIO is where talent gets noticed.”

AMAZING AMERICA is a US-based music business 100% focused on helping new and emerging musicians. Click here to listen to WORLD MUSIC Day Programming.

« see more Net News