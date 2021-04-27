CMA Unveils NEW Programming

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has unveiled member programming focused on professional and personal development, with 15 new sessions and workshops on leadership, mental health and wellness, financial health, diversity and other topics. The programming starts on THURSDAY, JUNE 17th at 1p (CT) with "Demystifying Live Streaming" and runs throughout the remainder of 2021, wrapping up with "Using Coaching Skills To Transform Your Leadership" on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17th at 3p (CT).

“We know many of our members may be in different places and positions within their profession,” said CMA VP/Community Outreach TIFFANY KERNS. "Our goal is to deliver quality programming that provides value and equips our community to excel no matter their position. Continued learning is a membership priority at CMA, and we look forward to bringing necessary and needed educational content, tools and resources to our members."

Additional sessions will be added throughout the remainder of the year. Those interested can visit cmaworld.com/membership for more information.





