Frank Bonner, R.I.P.

The industry is mourning the death of beloved actor and one of the stars of WKRP IN CINCINATTI and SAVED BY THE BELL, FRANK BONNER. He passed away WEDNESDAY (6/16) at the age of 79 from complications from LEWY body dementia.

Born FEBRUARY 28th, 1942, in LITTLE ROCK, AR, BONNER was the son of singer MAMIE GRACE and saxophone player FRANK WOODROW BOERS. He began his acting career in THE EQUINOX… A JOURNEY INTO THE SUPERNATURAL, an experimental film released in 1967 that was re-released in 1970 under the title EQUINOX. BONNER went on to guest star on sitcoms such as NANCY (1970) and LOVE, AMERICAN STYLE (1974). Before appearing on WKRP IN CINCINNATI, the actor appeared in popular dramas, including MANNIX (1971), THE F.B.I. (1973), EMERGENCY!(1973) and CANNON (1974-75).

According to VARIETY, BONNER appeared in 88 of the 90 episodes of WKRP IN CINCINNATI, which aired for four seasons from 1978-82. He also directed six episodes of the sitcom, which followed the misadventures of the staff of a struggling rock radio station in CINCINNATI. BONNER’s character was a tasteless sales manager at the station who often failed to secure deals with major advertising agencies. From his signature white belt and shoes, to his polyester suits, “plaid boy” would often come into work and be laughed at for his loud outfits. His catchphrase, “Hokay, fine,” was a response used when acknowledging decisions that he didn’t particularly like. BONNER reprised his role for the sequel series THE NEW WKRP IN CINCINNATI, which ran from 1991-93.

BONNER also portrayed MR. HARRINGTON on four episodes of SAVED BY THE BELL: THE NEW CLASS (1994) and made other television appearances in THE DUCK FACTORY (1984), SCARECROW AND MRS. KING (1985) and PUNKY BREWSTER (1986).

