Special Recognition For The New National Holiday

As ALL ACCESS reported in MARCH (Net News 3/17), UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN and TEMPLE UNIVERSITY Classical/Jazz WRTI in PHILADELPHIA partnered with REC PHILLY to create the BLACK MUSIC CITY PROJECT to offer grants to create new artistic works that honor the influence of PHILADELPHIA’s rich Black music history.

This SATURDAY (6/19) – JUNETEENTH -- 23 BLACK MUSIC CITY grant recipients will be recognized via a special streaming event available at BlackMusicCity.com, XPN.org and NPR Live Sessions from 12:30-4p EDT. In addition to the recognition, the event will feature live music; several rooms displaying grantees’ visual, digital and other non-performance creative work; short videos showing the grantees' artistic process since being awarded their grants; and exclusive video interview segments with legendary "SOUND OF PHILADELPHIA" co-creator/singer/songwriter KENNY GAMBLE.

There were more than 600 applications for BLACK MUSIC CITY grants. Each of the 23 grantees received between $1,000 and $3,500.

MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS will be celebrating JUNETEENTH with a special playlist that day featuring artists such as THE STAPLE SINGERS, JAMES BROWN, NINA SIMONE, CURTIS MAYFIELD, JAMES BROWN, ARETHA FRANKLIN, COMMON, AMYTHYST KIAH and more. The special programming will run from 10a to 7p CDT.

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK will be amplifying the words and voices of Black artists on JUNETEENTH from 6a TO 11p, including on specialty shows "Mixed Bag" and "The Boogie Down." At 9:30a EDT, the station will also air the premiere of WFUV News' "Understanding Reparations: A Juneteenth Special," hosted by GEORGE BODARKY and ROBIN SHANNON.

LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA Triple A WFPK (INDEPENDENT 91.9)/LOUISVILLE will be airing at NOON EDT on JUNETEENTH "The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul" radio documentary. Hosted by Grammy-winning gospel singer CECE WINANS, this special includes in-depth interviews with historians and musicians who dive into the history of gospel, rock and soul music.













