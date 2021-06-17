Woolworth on 5th (Photo: Eric Glenn/Shutterstock.com)

Podcast host and VERGE RECORDS Country artist CHUCK WICKS is turning downtown NASHVILLE’s historic WOOLWORTH building into an 850-seat theater. Most recently a restaurant called WOOLWORTH ON 5TH, the venue was the site of lunch counter sit-ins during the 1960s civil rights movement.

WICKS, who hosts “TALK TO CHUCK” for the iHEART PODCAST NETWORK and BOBBY BONES' NASHVILLE PODCAST NETWORK, is repurposing the building as the WOOLWORTH THEATER. He has partnered in the venture with local investor and entrepreneur ROB BELLENFANT and 615 VENTURES, the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports.

“This project has been over three years in the making,” WICKS told the BUSINESS JOURNAL. “Our goal is to open by early 2022 with an original theatrical concept show as well as a state-of-the-art theatre, lounge and event space. We love this city and want to expand all it has to offer while providing a different type of experience.”

With the help of local architect BARRY BRECHAK, “The ground floor bar will be renovated, with the theatrical residency show occurring on the main level with mezzanine seating,” the newspaper reports. “The original storefront is expected to pay reverence to the building’s historical significance as design and preservation are currently underway with HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION oversight.”





