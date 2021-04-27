Khan

Former MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING AC WMGN (MAGIC 98)/MADISON, WI afternoon host JILLENE KHAN has moved back to her hometown to host overnights on MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO and AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's YOUR CLASSICAL national Classical service, starting WEDNESDAY (6/23). KHAN, who has hosted at WKTI/MILWAUKEE, WLLR/QUAD CITIES, and KTTB/MINNEAPOLIS, will host midnight-6a (CT) WEDNESDAYS through SATURDAYS.

KHAN said, "This is literally a full-circle moment for me. After touring the MIDWEST for the last decade, I am thrilled to come home to the TWIN CITIES and join MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO and the YOUR CLASSICAL family! Thank you to JULIE AMACHER for the opportunity, and for already being an incredible supporter and Classical music teacher. I can't wait to get to know YOUR CLASSICAL audience and share stories about this magical, calming music! It is a dream come true to return home and do what I love. I'm truly grateful!"

Reach out to JILLENE and congratulate her at jkhan@mpr.org.

« see more Net News