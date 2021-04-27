With New Mobile Apps

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS/VICTOR VALLEY, CA and YUMA, AZ have launched a mobile app platform for all of its brands. EL DORADO is working with RADIOFX for the mobile apps.

Apps for EL DORADO BROADCASTERS' brands are now available in the GOOGLE PLAY STORE and in the APPLE APP STORE.

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS VP/Programming MARK MITCHELL commented, "Mobile app will be huge for all of our radio stations. The primary benefit will be the streaming capabilities for the user, but our stations will be able to do in app, unique contesting, audience polling, and we will have a chat function with our on-air staff – giving our audience yet another unique experience."

RADIOFX INC. CEO JOHN WANUZNG added, "Local radio broadcasters are the heartbeat of the American audio experience, and the family of EL DORADO BROADCASTERS stations shines a bright light on how radio delivers a meaningful, entertaining and impactful listener experience to its local communities. We are proud to partner with this amazing group of stations to help provide an engaging and interactive mobile experience to their listeners."

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS EVP/GM CHRIS FLEMING said, "I have long been a proponent of radio station brands becoming platform agnostic. Mobile is of primary importance as it is ubiquitous. Of almost equal importance is having the interface with ANDROID AUTO and APPLE CAR PLAY, making our brands part of the in dash."

EL DORADO BROADCASTERS/VICTOR VALLEY cluster is Hot AC KZKY (Y102) and News-Talk KIXW-A (TALK 960)/APPLE VALLEY, CA; Country KATJ (KAT COUNTRY 100.7)/GEORGE, CA; Classic Rock KIXA (106.5 THE FOX)/LUCERNE VALLEY, CA; Top 40/Rhythmic KATJ-HD2-K242CS (HD 96.3) and Regional Mexican KXVV (LA X 103.1). EL DORADO BROADCASTERS’ YUMA, AZ cluster – News-Talk KBLU-A, Country KTTI, and Hot AC KQSR (MIX 100.9).

« see more Net News