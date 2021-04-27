Clay 'n Buck

PREMIERE NETWORKS says that it has signed up over 400 stations for MONDAY's launch of “THE CLAY TRAVIS & BUCK SEXTON SHOW,” its replacement for "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" in the noon-3p (ET) weekday time slot.

The syndicator's release lists several affiliates taking the show from day one, all but one of the listed stations being iHEARTMEDIA-owned News-Talkers, including WOR-A/NEW YORK, KEIB-A (THE PATRIOT AM 1150)/LOS ANGELES, KTRH-A/HOUSTON, WXKS-A (TALK 1200)/BOSTON, WIOD-A/MIAMI, KFYI-A/PHOENIX, WFLA-A-W233AV-W265CT-W290BJ/TAMPA, KTLK-A (TWIN CITIES NEWS/TALK)/MINNEAPOLIS, KDFD-A-K229BS (FREEDOM 93.7)/DENVER, KEX-A/PORTLAND, and KFBK-A-F/SACRAMENTO. DICKEY BROADCASTING News-Talk WFOM-AW292EV (XTRA 106.3)/ATLANTA is also listed as taking the new show.

“The reaction from our radio station and advertising partners has been tremendous,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “CLAY and BUCK are proving to be a winning combination as we prepare to launch their new show in this highly-coveted timeslot.”

