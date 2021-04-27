Anne Wilson

In April, CAPITOL CMG's new artist ANNE WILLSON released a three-track project called, MY JESUS, which featured her debut radio single "My Jesus." It's CAPITOL CMG's largest debut single launch from a new artist in nearly 10 years.



"My Jesus" is in the Top 15 on the AC Indicator chart as well as the most added song on Christian radio for the 5th week in a row. The digital three-song release debuted at No.1 on iTUNES in the US and RUSSIA (Christian & Gospel), No. 17 on iTUNES (all genres), and the Top 15 music video on all of iTUNES. It also debuted on the Top Thumb Hundred on PANDORA.

With only three songs currently available, WILSON has 6.4M global audio streams with 5.1M global streams for "My Jesus." The "My Jesus" music video has more than 1.6M YOUTUBE views and 160k shares on FACEBOOK, while reaching No. 7 on UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's Top 50 Music videos.

WILSON said, "I was super surprised at the response. Since I had never released any music before, I was excited and anxious. I remember praying the night before My Jesus released 'God, I've done what I can do with this song. This is up to you and whatever you want to do with the song.' I had this peace come upon me and knew that GOD had a plan, no matter what happened. It's been unexpected, but it's been so incredible to see, and I'm so humbled and honored that He's using me as His vessel to spread the gospel and to remind people that they can have a personal relationship with JESUS. When I hear stories where people are being specifically impacted by this song, it is such an encouragement to my heart because it reminds me that God has such good plans for us."

WILSON will release a live EP, MY JESUS (Live In NASHVILLE) on AUGUST 6th featuring the three released songs as live versions, along with a new song "No Place Like Home," and a cover of LITTLE BIG TOWN's "Boondocks."

« see more Net News