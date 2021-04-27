Sean Rhoads

MAX MEDIA/DENVER VP/Sales SEAN RHOADS has been upped to GM/Pres. of Top 40/Rhythmic KFCO (HOT 107.1) and Rhythmic AC KJHM (JAMMIN 101.5). RHOADS has been with MAX MEDIA/DENVER since 2010 after beginning his radio career with iHEARTMEDIA/COLORADO SPRIINGS.

RHOADS succeeds JEFF NORMAN, who has resigned.

RHOADS commented, "We have an incredible team here in DENVER and we’re ambitious to take DENVER to new heights. Our company has always placed the highest value on results for advertisers, enjoyment for listeners and happiness of employees. I’m excited and honored to carry on with this mission."

Concurrent with RHOADS promotion, GSM JEFF SILVER moves up to VP/Sales.





