Wants 'Big Tech' To Pay Up

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) is telling the FCC that the agency can and should impose its regulatory fees on "Big Tech."

In reply comments to the Commission's regulatory fee proposal for Fiscal Year 2021, the NAB, calling for "Big Tech" firms to be assessed regulatory fees, cites a previous case in the D.C. CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS that dismissed non-U.S. licensed space stations' appeal of the Commission imposing fees on them, with the court deciding that "it is reasonable for the FCC to charge regulatory fees to entities that benefit from its activities, regardless of whether the entity is a licensee." The NAB contends that under that case, the Commission "must, at a minimum, address NAB’s requests and issue a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on whether and how to include these entities in its annual assessment of regulatory fees so that all stakeholders can provide input on this critical issue."

The comments conclude that the FCC "should no longer delay taking the steps necessary to modernize its fee schedule to more accurately reflect the work the Commission performs and broaden the base of contributors to include regulatory free riders that benefit from the work the Commission performs but contribute nothing to support the Commission’s efforts."

