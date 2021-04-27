Swift (Photo: Shutterstock.com/Tinseltown)

REPUBLIC RECORDS' TAYLOR SWIFT has revealed plans to release the re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, "Red," on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th. The album, titled, "Red (TAYLOR's Version)" will include 30 tracks, one of which is 10 minutes long. Fans have already hypothesized that the 10-minute track will be fan-favorite "All Too Well," after SWIFT revealed in an interview years prior that there was a longer version of the track that didn't make the album cut. The album marks the second re-recording SWIFT will release, following "Fearless (TAYLOR's Version)" in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/8).

SWIFT revealed the news on her social media accounts TODAY (6/18), writing, "Musically and lyrically, 'Red' resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end ... Like trying on pieces of a new life, I went into the studio and experimented with different sounds and collaborators. And I'm not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way." Read her full statement here.

SWIFT previously announced that she planned to re-record all six of her albums that were created under her previous label, BIG MACHINE RECORDS, after she claims to have not been offered the chance to buy the masters back before switching labels in 2018. SCOOTER BRAUN's ITHACA HOLDINGS bought BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP in 2019 (NET NEWS 7/1/19), and SWIFT's masters were sold again last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/17/20). Most recently, SOUTH KOREA's HYBE purchased ITHACA HOLDINGS, including SB PROJECTS and BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (NET NEWS 4/2).

