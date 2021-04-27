Reed

ALL ACCESS is pleased to welcome radio veteran SHAWN REED as Associate Editor with the company’s NASHVILLE team. He succeeds KAYLAN MOODY, who is departing for a soon to be announced position with a NASHVILLE-based record label group.

Most recently with GREAT PLAINS MEDIA’s BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, IL cluster, REED’s radio resume includes time with WMIL/MILWAUKEE, KVOX (FROGGY 99.9)/FARGO, WXCL (104.9 THE WOLF)/PEORIA, KYSS/MISSOULA, KHLR (106.7 THE RIDE)/LITTLE ROCK and WIFC/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT. A graduate of the UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-STEVENS POINT, REED is a second generation broadcaster who started his own radio career at age 17 at WXXS (103.7 KISS-FM)/MILWAUKEE. His other interests include baseball, running and dogs.

Said ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER, “SHAWN’s impressive resume and diverse work history in radio make him such a well-rounded addition to our team, with his experience in programming, on-air, promotions, imaging, digital, event marketing, social media and more. We know he’s going to do great things.”

Added Senior Editor PHYLLIS STARK, “In addition to the impressive resume JOEL mentioned, SHAWN’s great personality and wit were an immediate draw, and I knew he’d be a terrific fit with our NASHVILLE team. But when he interviewed for the job over FACETIME from a dog park with his four-legged friend in the back seat, I was convinced he was one of us. Can’t wait to get him on the phone with our radio and label friends so he can start winning everybody over.”

When asked about the opportunity to join ALL ACCESS, REED was elated in responding, "To be joining a team and a company that has been my go-to resource so much throughout my career really is a dream opportunity."

The NASHVILLE team consists of STARK, REED and Editorial Assistant LAURA MOXLEY. REED is already on the job, and can be reached at sreed@allaccess.com.

