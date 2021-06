Changes In Ft. Myers

SUN BROADCASTING Alternative WFSX-A-WHEL-HD2-W231DC (GELLY 94.1)/FT. MYERS, FL switches to Regional Mexican as "LA RAZA 94.1" under PD HECTOR VELAZQUEZ.

GELLY RADIO moves to HD2 subchannel at 93.7 under Dir./Programming JOHN ROZZ and remains online at gellyradio.com.

