Salazar To Take Over Mornings At Q92.9/Pittsburgh

STEEL CITY MEDIA’s Hot AC WLTJ (Q92.9)/PITTSBURGH has hired MONICA SALAZAR to take over its Morning Show. Her first day on air is MONDAY, JUNE 21st. MONICA has over 20 years of radio experience, and comes to Q92.9 from RADIO UNITED, LAREDO, TX, where she was PD/MD and on-air personality for Top 40 KNEX (HOT 106.1). She was also heard on international pop station, R COMMUNICATIONS' English and Spanish Top 40 XAVO (DIGITAL 101.5)/MCALLEN and MBM TEXAS VALLEY's Classic Hits KESO (CLASSIC 92.7)/SOUTH PADRE ISLAND.

SALAZAR replaces TIM MURPHY, who exited the station MONDAY, JUNE 14th (NET NEWS 6/17). She can be heard on the station MON-FRI 6a to 10a.

PD ZAK SZABO said, “So excited to see how MONICA makes her new home here in PITTSBURGH on Q92-9! She brings a contagious form of energy and enthusiasm that I have not seen for a long time in this business, and I am psyched!!!!!”

SALAZAR added, “It’s a long way from TEXAS but I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at STEEL CITY MEDIA, PITTSBURGH. Big thank you to MC MEDIA'S CHARESE FRUGE, ZAK SZABO, and GREGG FRISCHLING for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! “





« back to Net News