Foo Fighters Honor Stage Manager Andy Pollard

The FOO FIGHTERS dedicated their sold-out show at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK, SUNDAY (6/20), to the memory of longtime Stage Manager ANDY POLLARD, who passed away on JUNE 18th. He served as their Stage Manager for 12 years.

POLLARD served as a stage manager and lighting crew chief for 20 years. He stage managed for other acts like NINE INCH NAILS, BECK, ARCADE FIRE, TENACIOUS D and KINGS OF LEON, in addition to working lights for ARCTIC MONKEYS, BJORK, IGGY POP and more.

The band said on TWITTER, “We are shocked and devastated by this loss. We can’t imagine being onstage without ANDY there by our side. He was not only a key member of our team, but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner SOPHIE PEACOCK, their children ARLO and REN, and his family and loved ones.”

Click here for more on the story from LOUDWIRE.





