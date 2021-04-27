Big NAT's Richmond Homecoming

RADIO ONE Urban WCDX (POWER 92.1/104.1)/RICHMOND, VA, welcomes back veteran radio personality BIG NAT, whose show will debut TODAY at 7p (ET). "The BIG NAT Show" will air weekdays from 7p to MIDNIGHT (ET).

RADIO ONE RICHMOND OM MATT MYERS was excited to have NAT back home. "He’s a proven winner and a legend on the RICHMOND airwaves. We are looking forward to having his energy on at night as we debut this new live and local interactive night show on the 21st!”

Over the past 20 years, BIG NAT has been heard all across the country as a former jock with iHEARTMEDIA’s PREMIUM CHOICE national programming format and has had top-rated, midday radio shows in RICHMOND, VIRGINA BEACH and TAMPA, FL. He started his radio career in 2001 on RADIO ONE RICHMOND's HOT 99.3 which is now WKJM/WKJS 99.3/105.7 KISS FM.

BIG NAT is glad to be back home. ‘I’m also excited to celebrate my 20 years in radio, right where it all started!”





