Off To New Adventures

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WJOX-F (JOX 94.5)/BIRMINGHAM's long-running "JOX ROUNDTABLE" morning show -- LANCE TAYLOR, JIM DUNAWAY, RYAN BROWN, and SEAN "ROCKSTAR" HENINGER -- have exited the station to start their own digital project. MARK HEIM at ALABAMA MEDIA GROUP/AL.COM reports that the hosts have not yet disclosed what their new platfom will be but that the exit was amicable.

BROWN told HEIM that "There are no hard feelings. We are not upset with CUMULUS or WJOX. In fact, they have been phenomenal to us. It has been among the greatest 21 years of our lives. Combined, we have worked there for 77 years. We are heavily invested in that station, and they are heavily invested in us. But, for anyone who has any sort of entrepreneurial spirit, you stop and say what would it be like if I worked for myself? What if I controlled a lot of my future? I think that was the question a lot of us had over the last year. That made us stop and say how can we do that?"

The final ROUNDTABLE show on JOX 94.5 aired on WEDNESDAY, and BROWN said that the station offered the opportunity to do a final farewell show or several such shows but the hosts decided against doing so since "we are still going to be around, and people will still have access to us."

