Vivendi Sells 10% Of UMG

VIVENDI has officially announced the signing of an agreement with PERSHING SQUARE TRIBUNE TONTINE HOLDINGS LTD (PSTH), led by WILLIAM ACKMAN, for the sale of 10% of the share capital of UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP as previously revealed (NET NEWS 6/4).

The closing of this transaction is subject to the continued participation of PSTH shareholders after they are afforded customary redemption rights, and completion of U.S regulatory processes, and is expected to take place in the coming weeks, and at the latest by SEPTEMBER 15th.

After the 20% equity stake acquired by the consortium led by the TENCENT group, the arrival of major U.S. investors "provides further evidence of UMG’s global success and attractiveness," according to a press release..

As announced, the transaction is based on an enterprise value of €35 billion for 100% of UMG’s share capital.

VIVENDI’s Management Board will propose, at the JUNE 22nd Shareholders’ Meeting, the distribution of 60% of UMG’s share capital to VIVENDI shareholders and the listing of the company on the EURONEXT AMSTERDAM stock exchange towards the end of SEPTEMBER.

« see more Net News