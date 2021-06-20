According to TMZ, DAMON DASH claims JAY-Z attempted to buy out his share of ROC-A-FELLA RECORDS for a price that was insultingly low -- so he's looking for another buyer -- and not even a lawsuit from the label itself can deter him.

After the label sued him for attempting to sell JAY-Z's "Reasonable Doubt" album as an NFT, DAMON told TMZ the lawsuit is "full of inaccuracies, and it's not the album he's trying to sell ... it's his full stake in ROC-A-FELLA, the label he co-founded with HOVA.

DASH claims in MARCH of this year, JAY-Z attempted to buy his 1/3 share of RAF at, "a price I deemed unacceptable" ... so he's looking for a buyer on his own.

Said DAMON,, "Under the terms of the deal with a potential buyer, the buyer would buy my share of ROC-A-FELLA RECORDS and JAY-Z will have exclusive administration rights."

DASH insists the lawsuit filed against him FRIDAY was only "a scare tactic" to prevent him from selling something he believes he has the legal right to sell.

ROC-A-FELLA, with the help of attorney ALEX SPIRO, has asked the court to step in and stop DASH from selling "Reasonable Doubt" as an NFT and want him to turn over any NFTs he may have already minted.





« see more Net News