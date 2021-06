Blueface (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

24-year-old rapper BLUEFACE, whose real name is JOHNATHAN PORTER, has opened a soul-food restaurant in SANTA CLARITA, CA. BLUE’S FISH & SOUL opened recently in the city 30 miles northwest of downtown LOS ANGELES.

A LOS ANGELES native, BLUEFACE spent time in his youth in SANTA CLARITA and went to high school in nearby ARLETA.

