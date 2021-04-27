James Robinson

CUMULUS MEDIA names JAMES ROBINSON as VP/Market Manager for its BIRMINGHAM, AL cluster. ROBINSON was previously VP/Dir. Sales, Radio, Television & Digital for UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS/SAN ANTONIO, TX.

SVP/Ops MARK SULLIVAN said, “I’m extremely pleased that JAMES will be bringing his experience and talent to the CUMULUS MEDIA team. I’m looking forward to many shared successes with him.”

ROBINSON commented, “Now is the best time to work in radio. CUMULUS MEDIA is a dynamic and innovative company, and I am honored to join the talented team in BIRMINGHAM. I would like to thank MARY BERNER, BOB WALKER and MARK SULLIVAN for this opportunity. The CUMULUS MEDIA stations in BIRMINGHAM are iconic brands that have a history of deep commitment to the community and partner success, and I am looking forward to continuing to build on this success with the talented team in BIRMINGHAM.”

