Zachary Burton

CUMULUS MEDIA has named ZACHARY BURTON as Afternoon Host/MD at Top 40 WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS.

OM JR AMMONS said, “ZACH’s been a valued member of our part-time staff for more than two years and I’m happy to say that he has earned this promotion through good old-fashioned hard work and passion. It genuinely makes me happy to see his efforts pay off.”

BURTON added, "I grew up in INDY and have idolized so many ZPL personalities over the years… and now to be working alongside them is completely insane! I would love to thank JR AMMONS and DYLAN SALISBURY for guiding me along the way, and DOUG HAMAND and CHUCK FREDRICK for the opportunity to grow with CUMULUS!"

