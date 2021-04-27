Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JUNE 14-20 showed downloads flat from the previous week and down 11% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JUNE 15, 2020 to JUNE 20, 2021 was -17% for Arts, -26% for Business, 0% for Comedy, -55% for Education, -9% for History, -22% for News, -14% for Science, -10% for Society & Culture, +12% for Sports, and +25% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was 2021 was -3% for Arts, -4% for Business, 0% for Comedy, -16% for Education, -10% for History, -3% for News, -12% for Science, +10% for Society & Culture, +17% for Sports, and -7% for True Crime.

« see more Net News