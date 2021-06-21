National Religious Broadcasters Annual Convention

NATIONAL RELIGIOUS BROADCASTERS kicked off its annual conference in person today (6/21) in DALLAS. The NRB Conference is 6/21-24 at the GAYLORD TEXAN RESORT & CONVENTION CENTER in GRAPEVINE, TEXAS.



Speakers scheduled to appear include former Secretary of State MIKE POMPEO; actor DENNIS QUAID, who is starring in a faith-focused movie about RONALD REAGAN; “Duck Dynasty” star PHIL ROBERTSON; and DALLAS JENKINS, creator of “The Chosen,” a hit streaming series about the life of JESUS.



Former ABC NEWS and THE VIEW host PAULA FARRIS will be the keynote speaker.



Find out more here.









« see more Net News