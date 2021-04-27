Phillips

Country radio veteran MARK PHILLIPS joins LKCM MEDIA GROUP Country KTFW (92.1 HANK FM)/FORT WORTH, TX and simulcast KTWF (95/5 HANK FM)/WICHITA FALLS, TX as PD and afternoon host effective TODAY (6/21). He previously spent 13 years in afternoons at CUMULUS MEDIA Country KPLX (995. THE WOLF)/DALLAS, seven of those as PD (from 2008-2015) until his departure in 2020 (NET NEWS 12/8/20). Prior to KPLX, PHILLIPS was a PD and air personality in FORT MYERS, FL and SPRINGFIELD, IL.

He succeeds CHUCK REEVES, who departed YESTERDAY (6/20) after nearly two years at the stations. REEVES arrived in 2019 from the PD/morning post at IMPACT RADIO Country KQBL (101.9 THE BULL)/BOISE, and before that did afternoons at HEH COMMUNICATIONS Country KSAM/HUNTSVILLE, TX (NET NEWS 7/3/19).

LKCM Pres. GERRY SCHLEGEL said of PHILLIPS, “He’s passionate about radio and recognizes the growth potential for our radio stations. I am very excited about the future of HANK FM under MARK’s leadership and direction.”

SCHLEGEL added, “We appreciate CHUCK’s contribution to HANK FM over the past two years and wish CHUCK all the best.”

