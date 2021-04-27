It's Back

ESPN MMA reporter ARIEL HELWANI is returning to SB NATON'S MMA FIGHTING and will relaunch his MMA podcast "THE MMA HOUR WITH ARIEL HELWANI" on AUGUST 16th as a twice-weekly podcast on the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK and a YOUTUBE series. HELWANI started the podcast during his first stint with MMA FIGHTING in 2009, hosting the show through 2018, when he joined ESPN. He left ESPN this month, the latest high-profile host to exit the network.

“It feels like not a day has gone by without someone asking me to bring back THE MMA HOUR or telling me how much they miss it,” said HELWANI. “Well, I missed it, too. Tremendously. So, I am extremely excited to let the fans know that -- finally -- THE MIXED MARTIAL ARTS HOUR is back in their life."

“We’re excited to welcome ARIEL and the whole MMA HOUR community back to MMA FIGHTING and SB NATION,” said SB NATION SVP JERMAINE SPRADLEY. “ARIEL is a much needed voice in the world of mixed martial arts -- and the community that he’s built around that podcast and video series is one we’re excited to help him continue to grow.”

