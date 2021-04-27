ALL ACCESS' TODD STACH says, "Team chemistry and culture are so vital when it comes to daily routines. In radio, flexibility and last-minute stuff comes with the territory. However, if you’re a leader, why not do your best to not purposely create unneeded stress for your team. That would be pre-planning and working ahead. The result is that your team will love you for it!" To read more click here.





