The End Is Near

NPR and WNYC STUDIOS' "ASK ME ANOTHER" will end in SEPTEMBER, the show announced on social media MONDAY (6/21). The comedy game show is hosted by OPHIRA EISENBERG with JONATHAN COULTON providing the music.

The posting read, "Some sad news: ASK ME ANOTHER ends in SEPTEMBER. It was a privilege to create this goofy, smart, geeky show. Thank YOU for making it possible. We hope we brought you joy in this dark time. We still have some new shows left and some really cool stuff planned, so stay tuned!"

I’m so sad to share this news. Hosting this was a highlight for me. Talking to and playing silly games with comics, actors, musicians was such a welcome escape, and there was so much laughter. SO much laughter. It took care me. https://t.co/kKH22Ze2Km — Ophira Eisenberg (@OphiraE) June 21, 2021

