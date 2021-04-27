Competition Returns After Break Due To Pandemic

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH is searching for PENNSYLVANIA’s best singer-songwriter talent in a month-long, hybrid competition. The hybrid event includes virtual qualifying rounds and live finale performances.

The submission window opens JUNE 21st and lasts through to JULY 9th. The competition will run from AUGUST 12th through SEPTEMBER 18th.

2021 Prizes include:

* First Prize: $500, a fully produced audio track from SEAN MCDONALD at RED MEDICINE RECORDING STUDIO, a photoshoot with RENEE ROSENSTEEL, a consultation session with JEFF BETTEN at MISRA RECORDS, a WYEP Local 913 feature and performance opportunities as public health and safety allow.

* Second Prize: $350, performance opportunities as public health and safety allow.

* Third Prize: $150, performance opportunities as public health and safety allow.

Learn more here.





