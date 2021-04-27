James Alexander

Veteran Radio Programmer JAMES ALEXANDER (aka JAMES A/JIMMY WONDER) joins FULL SPECTRUM BROADCASTING as a consultant.

“JAMES A will oversee all programming operations as FSB evolves into programming syndication and pursues station programming consulting opportunities,” said Pres./CEO JEFFREY D. HEDGEMON. “James A brings an enormous amount of love and credibility, for our industry, to our plans for the immediate future. He has over 50 years of experience in the radio business and fully understands today’s radio landscape of limited staff and resources due to consolidation and the pandemic.”

“Partnering, producing and developing compelling programming is what we do and that is what really motivates us to win,” said JAMES A.

