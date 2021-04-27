Two Rise

RANDY FIBIGER has been upped to SVP/Bookings and JOSEPHINE VACCARELLO has been named SVP/MSG Live & Business Operations. Both will continue to report to MSG ENTERTAINMENT EVP DARREN PFEFFER.

In his new role, FIBIGER will oversee all concert bookings across MSG ENTERTAINMENT’s portfolio of venues and for BOSTON CALLING. He will directly book MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

In her expanded role, VACCARELLO will now oversee the strategy and business operations for the Live business, while continuing to be responsible for family entertainment and performing arts, venue tours and special events.

