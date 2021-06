Retiring

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk-Sports WDOS-A/ONEONTA, NY morning host "BIG CHUCK" D'IMPERIO has announced his retirement after 33 years with the station, effective JUNE 29th.

On the station's website, D'IMPERIO wrote that "Leaving WDOS is solely my decision. When I started in radio I was 39, and in a couple of weeks I will be 72. Seems, impossible."

