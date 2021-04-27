Debt Reduction

iHEARTMEDIA's subsidiary IHEARTCOMMUNICATIONS, INC., is voluntarily prepaying $250 million of its $2,075 million Term Loan and its $447 million Incremental Term Loan with cash on hand, and is concurrently repricing the Incremental Term Loan. The prepayments and repricing are expected to close in mid-JULY.

“We are pleased to announce that we will voluntarily pay down $250 million of our Term Loan facilities, demonstrating the encouraging momentum we are seeing across all of our businesses,” said Chairman/CEO BOB PITTMAN. “At iHEART, we are committed to deleveraging and strengthening our balance sheet, reducing interest expense and further increasing our free cash flow while still maintaining ample liquidity. We continue to evaluate all possible opportunities to reduce our cost of capital, and we have taken advantage of the current favorable market conditions to reprice our Incremental Term Loan as well.”

