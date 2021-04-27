Decker

WOODWARD RADIO GROUP Active Rock WZOR (RAZOR 94.7/104.7)/APPLETON, WI has named DECKER their new MD and afternoon host, replacing CUTTER who moved to sister station WAPL as a morning show co-host teaming with RICK MCNEAL for the "RICK AND CUTTER SHOW" (NET NEWS 4/7/21).

DECKER said, "I’m so excited to be back in the area, growing up with RAZOR in my backyard was a fantastic outlet to discover new music and to continue the amazing reputation RAZOR has will be a great challenge!"

An APPLETON native, DECKER was most recently the MD and afternoon host for MID-WEST FAMILY Active Rock WRQT (95.7 THE ROCK)/LA CROSSE, WI. Reach out to DECKER at (920) 831-5663 or decker@wcinet.com.

« see more Net News