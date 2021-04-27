L-R: Panos A. Panay, Harvey Mason Jr. And Valeisha Butterfield Jones (Photo: The Recording Academy)

The RECORDING ACADEMY Pres./CEO HARVEY MASON JR. has named VALEISHA BUTTERFIELD JONES and PANOS A. PANAY as Co-Presidents. The appointments are effective AUGUST 16th. The pair join newly appointed COO BRANDEN CHAPMAN and Chief Industry Officer RUBY MARCHARD on THE RECORDING ACADEMY's modernized leadership team.

As Co-President, BUTTERFIELD JONES will continue overseeing the RECORDING ACADEMY's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts along with people and culture, membership, awards, advocacy, and related initiatives. PANAY will serve as Co-President and Chief Revenue Officer, in charge of driving business growth across the organization.

MASON JR. commented, "The successful evolution of the RECORDING ACADEMY is dependent on strong and innovative leaders, and I'm thrilled to elevate VALEISHA and welcome PANOS as Co-Presidents to help drive the RECORDING ACADEMY's continued transformation. Both VALEISHA and PANOS are incredible leaders who have a proven record of progress, and together with the rest of the team, will continue to push the envelope at the RECORDING ACADEMY and shape the organization to better serve, protect and celebrate the music community."

