BIG MACHINE RECORDS artist JENNIFER NETTLES will be a part of CRACKER BARREL's "#CAREITFORWARD" initiative, aiming to inspire employees, guests and communities across the country to care for one another. NETTLES, along with songwriter SHANE McANALLY and Gospel artist CECE WINANS, will pair up with up-and-coming artists to reinvigorate, coach and mentor them after a tough year.

McANALLY will mentor EMI NASHVILLE's KYLIE MORGAN. WINANS will coach TAUREN WELLS, and NETTLES will be paired with an artist not yet revealed. These endeavors will be captured in a digital series available at crackerbarrel.com/careitforward and on the restaurant chain's social channels. The first episode in the series, featuring WINANS and WELLS, will be available on THURSDAY, JUNE 24th, with additional episodes releasing throughout the summer.

“As we emerge from a season unlike any we’ve ever experienced as a country, it’s important to come together and demonstrate care – not only through conversations but also through actions,” CRACKER BARREL SVP/Chief Marketing Officer JENNIFER TATE said. #CAREITFORWARD encourages consumers to share their own acts of care with the hashtag on socials to keep the effort going.

