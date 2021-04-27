WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC will host DANA CORTEZ on this week's CLUBHOUSE Panel discussion WEDNESDAY (6/22) at 5p (PT)/8p (ET). DANA was recently featured in ALL ACCESS' "Women To Watch" (5/25), and is the first LATINO Woman to have her own Nationally Syndicated Morning Show. She will also be a featured panelist on the "Women's Forum" at this year's TALENT MASTER's MORNING SHOW BOOTCAMP, AUGUST 12th & 13th in CHICAGO. Learn about her professional journey and how she took control of her own career.

WOMEN BEHIND THE MIC hosts a weekly CLUBHOUSE panel every WEDNESDAY at the above-mentioned times. It's an "ask us anything" forum for Women (and Men) in all aspects of the Entertainment Industry, looking to network, grow and expand their brands. Join the group on CLUBHOUSE to participate, or reach out to Founder, LISA ADAMS for an invite @lisa_adams965@hotmail.com.





