-
Jacob's Media Partners Again With Christian Music Broadcasters For CMB Techsurvey 2021
June 22, 2021 at 12:13 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
In partnership with CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS, JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES is looking for Christian music radio stations to sign-up for the CMB Techsurvey 2021. Radio stations will get useful information from their listeners and donors about:
How the pandemic is shaping listenership & device usage
Zoom and the explosive rise of virtual video platforms
Smart speakers and the increasing power of voice
Increased podcast listening
The rise of social media
Specific questions to help programmers better learn about key issues facing Christian music radio and what listeners think and value
For a small fee, stations will receive feedback to help guide future strategies and decisions. Plus, an executive summary webinar will be open to participating stations and their teams.
To find out more and to sign-up, please go here.