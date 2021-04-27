CMB Techsurvey 2021 Launching

In partnership with CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS, JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGIES is looking for Christian music radio stations to sign-up for the CMB Techsurvey 2021. Radio stations will get useful information from their listeners and donors about:

How the pandemic is shaping listenership & device usage

Zoom and the explosive rise of virtual video platforms

Smart speakers and the increasing power of voice

Increased podcast listening

The rise of social media

Specific questions to help programmers better learn about key issues facing Christian music radio and what listeners think and value

For a small fee, stations will receive feedback to help guide future strategies and decisions. Plus, an executive summary webinar will be open to participating stations and their teams.



To find out more and to sign-up, please go here.

