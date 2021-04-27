Celebrating The 30th Anniversary Of 'The Black Album'

BLACKENED/Q PRIME rockers METALLICA are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their landmark, self-titled fifth album -- a.k.a. "The Black Album" (released AUGUST 12th, 1991) with two new releases, "METALLICA (Remastered)" and "The METALLICA Blacklist," coming on SEPTEMBER 10th.

"The METALLICA Blacklist," which includes different artists from various genres doing their own versions of METALLICA classics, is a 53-song album with all profits going to charity. Proceeds will be split 50/50 between METALLICA’s "ALL WITHIN MY HANDS FOUNDATION" and a charity of the participating artist’s choice.

Two tracks from the LP out now include "Nothing Else Matters” by MILEY CYRUS Featuring WATT, ELTON JOHN, YO-YO MA, ROBERT TRUJILLO, and CHAD SMITH, and “Enter Sandman” by JUANES. CYRUS' profits will benefit "The Happy Hippie Foundation," which rallies young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBTQ youth, and other vulnerable population. JUANES’ profits will benefit the "Foundacion Mi Sangre," which aims to construct a “culture of peace” in his native COLOMBIA.

Out now from "METALLICA (Remastered)" is a remastered version of “Enter Sandman," along with a "Live at TUSHINO AIRFIELD" version and a demo version from JULY 12th, 1990.

Check out the trailer for "The METALLICA Blacklist" here, and "METALLICA (Remastered)" here.

