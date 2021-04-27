Acquired By Sony Music Entertainment

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT (SME) has acquired a majority stake in ALAMO RECORDS, the NEW YORK-based multi-genre label founded by music industry entrepreneur TODD MOSCOWITZ, focused on the discovery and development of next-generation talent. Under the agreement, ALAMO, including its existing roster and catalog, will become a new frontline creative center within SME. The Company will continue to sign, develop and market its own roster of artists under the leadership of MOSCOWITZ as CEO.

ALAMO has a history with new artists, including BLACKBEAR, LIL DURK and ROD WAVE, who are helping to redefine the pop and hip-hop genres for fans around the world. LIL DURK and ROD WAVE have each scored their first #1 albums on the BILLBOARD 200 this year with “The Voice of the Heroes” and “SoulFly,” respectively.

SONY MUSIC Chairman ROB STRINGER said, “We are very excited to bring TODD and his label, ALAMO, to our company. He has always been a visionary in an area of music that is now front and center of pop culture globally, so we are delighted to add his experience and expertise to our creative strategy. We welcome him, his artists and his team to SONY MUSIC and will provide all the partnership he needs to take the label to even greater heights.”

ALAMO Founder/CEO MOSCOWITZ added, “I decided to partner with SONY MUSIC because ROB and the team showed their deep understanding of entrepreneurship. Being competitive in this marketplace requires being fluid, fast and innovative and I have tremendous confidence that ALAMO and our artists will get the support from SONY MUSIC to take our entire company to the next level."





« back to Net News