Virtual Roundtable In Honor Of Pride Thursday, June 24th

The MECHANICAL LICENSING COLLECTIVE (MLC) will host a free webinar: "Tuning Into Pride: A Music Industry Roundtable Discussion" on THURSDAY, JUNE 24th, at 12p (PT)/3p (ET).

The 90-minute virtual roundtable will feature 10 LGBTQ guest speakers from throughout the music industry. It will serve as a broad discussion on the career journeys of LGBTQ music industry creators and professionals, and a forum for an interactive chat that unpacks current events and issues impacting LGBTQ music creators. The roundtable will be hosted by MLC’s Head of Third-Party Partnerships DAE BOGAN and Head of A&R/PEG RECORDS RYAN ACETO.

