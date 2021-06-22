Bessman

ALL ACCESS is saddened to report the death of longtime music journalist JIM BESSMAN earlier TODAY (6/22) following an undisclosed illness. While NEW YORK-based, BESSMAN was a big fan and supporter of Country music, and a fixture at NASHVILLE awards show events and CMA FESTS/FAN FAIRS for many years. He had a longtime affiliation with BILLBOARD, where he was a regular freelance contributor for decades.

Friend and industry veteran BOB MERLIS posted on FACEBOOK, “To say he will be missed is an understatement of the highest magnitude. He inhabited a universe where artistic brilliance, political integrity and physical achievement were celebrated in the most profound and articulate way conceivable. We celebrate him now and let every day be a reminder that the BESSMAN Bash continues in our hearts. He knew he was loved even though he couldn't admit it.”

BESSMAN’s own FACEBOOK page is filling up with tributes. Add yours here.





