Illenium To Offer Virtual Access To Fans Worldwide For Las Vegas 'Trilogy' Show
June 23, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
Illenium is offering fans worldwide the opportunity to live stream his TRILOGY show in LAS VEGAS JULY 3rd at 9:30m(PT). The Platinum crossover electronic artist and producer/DJ will perform 4+ hour experience which will consist of three different sets in a single night, each commemorating his previous three albums, ASHES, AWAKE and ASCEND.
The livestream production will give ILLENIUM fans the ultimate backstage access to TRILOGY, featuring exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, chats with fans in real life and more.
This show will mark a final chapter to the story of his trilogy of albums, as ILLENIUM begins a new music journey with the JULY 16th release of his fourth album, FALLEN EMBERS via 12TONE MUSIC. The TRILOGY show will end with a 20 minute live preview of FALLEN EMBERS.
Tickets for this livestream event are on sale now.