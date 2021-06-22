Stream 'Trilogy' World Wide

Illenium is offering fans worldwide the opportunity to live stream his TRILOGY show in LAS VEGAS JULY 3rd at 9:30m(PT). The Platinum crossover electronic artist and producer/DJ will perform 4+ hour experience which will consist of three different sets in a single night, each commemorating his previous three albums, ASHES, AWAKE and ASCEND.

The livestream production will give ILLENIUM fans the ultimate backstage access to TRILOGY, featuring exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, chats with fans in real life and more.

This show will mark a final chapter to the story of his trilogy of albums, as ILLENIUM begins a new music journey with the JULY 16th release of his fourth album, FALLEN EMBERS via 12TONE MUSIC. The TRILOGY show will end with a 20 minute live preview of FALLEN EMBERS.

Tickets for this livestream event are on sale now.

