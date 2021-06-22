WMMR Helped Save More Lives

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Active Rock WMMR/PHILADELPHIA's PRESTON & STEVE morning show collected 778 units of blood last FRIDAY, JUNE 18th during the 16th annual "I Bleed For PRESTON & STEVE" Blood Drive to benefit The AMERICAN RED CROSS. 98 of the attendees that participated were first time blood donors.

PRESTON & STEVE SHOW members and WMMR personalities PIERRE ROBERT, JACKY BAM BAM, BRENT PORCHE, and SARA PARKER made appearances throughout the day to greet and thank donors, and participants received the latest PRESTON & STEVE t-shirt and this year’s pint glass courtesy of WINDOW NATION.

For more info on the event click here.

WMMR’s STEVE MORRISON of PRESTON & STEVE SHOW and HANNAH READER of the AMERICAN RED CROSS. (Photo: BP MILLER CHORUS Photography)

