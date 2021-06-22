Fee Schedule Criticized

The COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, and PUERTO RICO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION have joined in the chorus of groups opposed to the increase in regulatory fees for broadcasters by the FCC.

In joint comments filed FRIDAY (6/18), the groups point to the pandemic's effect on radio revenues and ask the Commission to reconsider its proposed fee schedule, expand collection of fees to broadband, wireless, and "Big Tech" firms who "benefit from the work of the Commission," "take a more realistic view of the standards for broadcasters to obtain financial hardship waivers of their regulatory fee obligations," offer payment plan options, and waive the automatic 25% penalty for late payment.

In a press release accompanying the reply comments, COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Pres./CEO JUSTIN SASSO said, “We’re simply aghast that the regulatory fees would be increased two years in a row, while the nation was in the depths of a business crippling pandemic shutdown. Broadcasters, unlike many other industries, never had the ability to shut the lights off and go home. Our duty to serve our communities came first and it was evidenced through the amazing accomplishments that COLORADO’s radio and television stations successfully achieved.To have a government regulatory agency put their hand out for more, when broadcasters have already given so much, is inconceivable.”

