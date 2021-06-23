Petition Denied

ED STOLZ has lost his attempt to get the NINTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS to intervene in the U.S. DISTRICT COURT case in which three of his stations were placed into receivership and sold. A three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled that STOLZ has "not demonstrated that this case warrants the intervention of this court by means of the extraordinary remedy of mandamus" and has the remedy of appealing the lower court's orders, which STOLZ has done for only one of the three orders cited by STOLZ in his petition.

Meanwhile, District Judge JESUS G. BERNAL has signed off on an order releasing the $1,685,673.16 STOLZ has deposited with the court to ASCAP on behalf of the plaintiff creditors who sued STOLZ for failure to make royalty payments. The court has not yet determined if the payment will lead to the dissolution of LARRY PATRICK's receivership or the sale of the three stations, Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS and Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS, to VCY AMERICA for $6 million, pending FCC approval.

