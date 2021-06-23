Cuban

MARK CUBAN will return as keynote speaker for PODCAST MOVEMENT when the convention resumes as an in-person event AUGUST 3-6 at the GAYLORD OPRYLAND HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER in NASHVILLE. CUBAN appeared as a keynoter for the virtual version of the conference in 2020; the session will feature CUBAN in conversation with NODE CEO FALON FATEMI, in whose company CUBAN is an investor and with whom CUBAN has co-founded FIRESIDE, a social audio platform.

The convention also announced its seventh round of speakers, including:

"LORE" host AARON MAHNKE on "Ethics in Podcast Research & Writing for Nonfiction (The 'LORE' Method)"

CHRISTY MIRABAL with "TPA: Raising the Volume Together."

WILKINSON BARKER KNAUER LLP Attorney DAVID OXENFORD presenting "Music in Podcasts - So What The Hell Is Going On Now?"

AUDIOCHUCK "COUNTERCLOCK" host DELIA D'AMBRIA on "How Podcast Creation Has Changed."

ROOSTER TEETH's GUSTAVO SOROLA on "Why Curiosity Drives Podcast Success."

"GOOD MOMS BAD CHOICES" host JAMILAH MAPP discussing "A New Age of Parenting: Sexuality, Wellness, & Activism."

SPOKE MEDIA's JANIELLE KASTNER on "Navigating People-First Podcasting: Treating People Well and Making Good Sh*t"

RESONATE RECORDINGS' JONATHAN STREET on "How Podcast Creation Has Changed."

CAA's JOSH LINDGREN on "Why Curiosity Drives Podcast Success."

"PANTS WITH KATE AND LEISHA" co-host LEISHA HALLEY and comedian MARGARET CHO with "Not Just a Marketing Channel: How to Succeed in Podcasting As a Public Figure."

KADOSH MEDIA's MICHAEL and TERESA BLAES on "How to Grow and Monetize a Podcast Network While Keeping Your Shows Meaningful and Fun."

ALL ACCESS' PERRY MICHAEL SIMON will once again moderate a panel at PODCAST MOVEMENT, this time a look at the pros and cons of affiliating with a podcast network, joined by AUDIOBOOM's BRENDAN REGAN.

