Mark Cuban To Keynote Podcast Movement
June 23, 2021 at 7:41 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
MARK CUBAN will return as keynote speaker for PODCAST MOVEMENT when the convention resumes as an in-person event AUGUST 3-6 at the GAYLORD OPRYLAND HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTER in NASHVILLE. CUBAN appeared as a keynoter for the virtual version of the conference in 2020; the session will feature CUBAN in conversation with NODE CEO FALON FATEMI, in whose company CUBAN is an investor and with whom CUBAN has co-founded FIRESIDE, a social audio platform.
The convention also announced its seventh round of speakers, including:
- "LORE" host AARON MAHNKE on "Ethics in Podcast Research & Writing for Nonfiction (The 'LORE' Method)"
- CHRISTY MIRABAL with "TPA: Raising the Volume Together."
- WILKINSON BARKER KNAUER LLP Attorney DAVID OXENFORD presenting "Music in Podcasts - So What The Hell Is Going On Now?"
- AUDIOCHUCK "COUNTERCLOCK" host DELIA D'AMBRIA on "How Podcast Creation Has Changed."
- ROOSTER TEETH's GUSTAVO SOROLA on "Why Curiosity Drives Podcast Success."
- "GOOD MOMS BAD CHOICES" host JAMILAH MAPP discussing "A New Age of Parenting: Sexuality, Wellness, & Activism."
- SPOKE MEDIA's JANIELLE KASTNER on "Navigating People-First Podcasting: Treating People Well and Making Good Sh*t"
- RESONATE RECORDINGS' JONATHAN STREET on "How Podcast Creation Has Changed."
- CAA's JOSH LINDGREN on "Why Curiosity Drives Podcast Success."
- "PANTS WITH KATE AND LEISHA" co-host LEISHA HALLEY and comedian MARGARET CHO with "Not Just a Marketing Channel: How to Succeed in Podcasting As a Public Figure."
- KADOSH MEDIA's MICHAEL and TERESA BLAES on "How to Grow and Monetize a Podcast Network While Keeping Your Shows Meaningful and Fun."
ALL ACCESS' PERRY MICHAEL SIMON will once again moderate a panel at PODCAST MOVEMENT, this time a look at the pros and cons of affiliating with a podcast network, joined by AUDIOBOOM's BRENDAN REGAN.
