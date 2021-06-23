Parton, left, and Pearce (Photo: Alexa Campbell)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS artist CARLY PEARCE received the surprise of her life late last week when DOLLY PARTON invited her to become a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY. When the invitation was extended, PEARCE believed she was taping a promotion for the DOLLYWOOD theme park, where she got her start. As she took her mark for the shoot, PARTON walked in, and started talking about how PEARCE had played the OPRY more than 80 times, joking, “You’d think they’d make you a member." PARTON then cracked a big smile, and said, “And they are! They’re asking you to become a member of the GRAND OLE OPRY!”

After the PARTON invitation video played for the packed OPRY HOUSE last night (6/22), the crowd stood in applause as PEARCE said, "Truly this is the most precious place and the most precious family I could ever be part of. I've experienced so many wonderful things in my career so far, but this takes the cake!"

"When one of ours has a special moment, it's an honor to be a part of that," PARTON explained. "CARLY is a real songwriter and bright heart - and I loved getting to ask her to do something so very special."

PEARCE will be officially inducted on TUESDAY, AUGUST 3rd. See the invitation video -- and PEARCE's emotional reaction -- here.

« see more Net News