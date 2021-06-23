New Top Of Hour Phrase Coming Soon

SALEM MEDIA GROUP announced at this week’s NATIONAL RELIGIOUS BROADCASTERS conference that all of its owned and operated radio stations will add, “It’s time to return to your local church” at the top of every hour.



This is a response to the COVID-19 pandemic isolating many Americans who stayed home rather than attend regular church services.

SALEM MEDIA GROUP President DAVE SANTRELLA said, “Research showed us that 51% said that they’re attending church less."



No confirmation of when the new phrase will begin.









« see more Net News